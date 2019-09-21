glaxosmithkline
GSK launches global creative review for pharma business
The fee on the account is estimated at $30 million.
GSK reviews global media
Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline has reportedly launched a review of its US $1.8 billion global media agency arrangements, putting MediaCom and PHD on alert.
Sensodyne lets sensitive teeth speak for themselves in AR-driven campaign
SINGAPORE - Pharmaceutical brand GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is letting consumers hear directly from sensitive teeth in a campaign for Sensodyne that uses AR (augmented reality) technology.
GSK splits media between Group M and Omnicom
GlaxoSmithKline has divided the bulk of its estimated US$1.56 billion global media planning and buying account between Group M and Omnicom Media Group.
GSK eases eye strains with 'Don't rub. Relieve' Eye Mo campaign
SINGAPORE - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has collaborated with Grey Singapore to launch its 'Don't rub. Relieve' OOH campaign for its Eye Mo products, emphasising its benefits in relieving tired and strained eyes.
Grey appoints Randy Rinaldi as ECD in Indonesia
JAKARTA - Grey Group Indonesia has appointed industry veteran Randy Rinaldi as executive creative director to oversee creative duties across the agency’s roster of clients including Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, AXA, Pfizer, Telkom, Mayora and Orang Tua Group.
