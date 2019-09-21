glaxosmithkline

GSK launches global creative review for pharma business
Sep 21, 2019
Oliver McAteer

GSK launches global creative review for pharma business

The fee on the account is estimated at $30 million.

GSK reviews global media
May 8, 2018
Omar Oakes

GSK reviews global media

Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline has reportedly launched a review of its US $1.8 billion global media agency arrangements, putting MediaCom and PHD on alert.

Sensodyne lets sensitive teeth speak for themselves in AR-driven campaign
Oct 11, 2013
Racheal Lee

Sensodyne lets sensitive teeth speak for themselves in AR-driven campaign

SINGAPORE - Pharmaceutical brand GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is letting consumers hear directly from sensitive teeth in a campaign for Sensodyne that uses AR (augmented reality) technology.

GSK splits media between Group M and Omnicom
Sep 4, 2013
Louise Ridley

GSK splits media between Group M and Omnicom

GlaxoSmithKline has divided the bulk of its estimated US$1.56 billion global media planning and buying account between Group M and Omnicom Media Group.

GSK eases eye strains with 'Don't rub. Relieve' Eye Mo campaign
Jul 26, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

GSK eases eye strains with 'Don't rub. Relieve' Eye Mo campaign

SINGAPORE - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has collaborated with Grey Singapore to launch its 'Don't rub. Relieve' OOH campaign for its Eye Mo products, emphasising its benefits in relieving tired and strained eyes.

Grey appoints Randy Rinaldi as ECD in Indonesia
Oct 26, 2010
Staff Reporters

Grey appoints Randy Rinaldi as ECD in Indonesia

JAKARTA - ﻿Grey Group Indonesia has appointed industry veteran Randy Rinaldi as executive creative director to oversee creative duties across the agency’s roster of clients including Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, AXA, Pfizer, Telkom, Mayora and Orang Tua Group.

