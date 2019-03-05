Search
gimlet
1 day ago
Spotify launches an audience network for music and podcasts
The marketplace will allow advertisers to reach listeners across both audio formats for the first time.
Mar 5, 2019
Heard the one about the efficacy of podcast ads?
Research on podcast listener behaviour is still in its infancy, but early studies into the effectiveness of advertising on this popular medium are turning it into an exciting new playground for marketing creatives.
Feb 8, 2019
Spotify acquires podcast companies Gimlet and Anchor
Streaming platform reported to have paid $230 million for Gimlet.
