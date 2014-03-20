general electric
General Electric unveils brand names as it plans split to three new future companies
REBRANDING EXERCISES: They all retain 'GE' in their title and keep the company monogram as their logos.
From geek to chic? General Electric accelerates B2B2C strategy in China
SHANGHAI – General Electric knows that business decision-makers are not emotionless geeks, so the company doesn't treat them that way in its marketing. In fact, as the company's China marketing lead explains in this exclusive interview, B2B does not mean 'boring to boring', and GE is taking its B2B2C approach even further.
Media agency heads gather in Hong Kong for final GE pitch presentations
HONG KONG - Media agency leaders from around the region and the world have gathered here for the final leg of General Electric's (GE) global media review.
General Electric launches Asean version of ‘GE Works’ campaign
KUALA LUMPUR - General Electric (GE) has launched the Asean version of its thematic global ‘GE Works’ campaign.
General Electric showcases new technology to deploy weight of B2B brand in China
SHANGHAI - General Electric (GE) has invested in digital brand-experience 'showspaces' to exhibit numerous technological achievements under its 'In China for China' corporate strategy, the latest being a technology centre in Shanghai and innovation centres in Chengdu and Xi'an.
