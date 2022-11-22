gender stereotypes

Search
Nov 22, 2022
Shequal tackles female stereotypes in Australian advertising
The Australian advertising equality group addresses gender stereotyping in ads to avoid reinforcing harmful societal norms.
May 28, 2019
Why gender-neutral marketing may not mean equality
Efforts to address authentic differences between men and women need not be held back in the name of political correctness or progressiveness, say practitioners.
