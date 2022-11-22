gender stereotypes

Shequal tackles female stereotypes in Australian advertising
Nov 22, 2022
Nikita Mishra

The Australian advertising equality group addresses gender stereotyping in ads to avoid reinforcing harmful societal norms.

Why gender-neutral marketing may not mean equality
May 28, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Efforts to address authentic differences between men and women need not be held back in the name of political correctness or progressiveness, say practitioners.

