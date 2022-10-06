gender pay gap

The simple truth about gender pay inequity in adland
Oct 6, 2022
Nikita Mishra

The simple truth about gender pay inequity in adland

Should companies relying on employee meet-ups, happy hours and Taco Tuesdays to create a good working culture instead shift their focus to fair pay regardless of gender, race or ethnicity?

Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Apr 11, 2019
Olivia Parker

Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey

Campaign and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of "diversity", whether it relates to gender, age, race or any other factor. One participant will win a ticket to our Women Leading Change event in Singapore, to hear the results.

Men in comms in APAC earn 28% more than women
Mar 15, 2018
Olivia Parker

Men in comms in APAC earn 28% more than women

A new report by Prospect and PublicAffairsAsia lays bare the extent of the pay gap between genders in the PR and communications industry in Asia Pacific.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble