Search
gender pay gap
Oct 6, 2022
The simple truth about gender pay inequity in adland
Should companies relying on employee meet-ups, happy hours and Taco Tuesdays to create a good working culture instead shift their focus to fair pay regardless of gender, race or ethnicity?
Apr 11, 2019
Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Campaign and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of "diversity", whether it relates to gender, age, race or any other factor. One participant will win a ticket to our Women Leading Change event in Singapore, to hear the results.
Mar 15, 2018
Men in comms in APAC earn 28% more than women
A new report by Prospect and PublicAffairsAsia lays bare the extent of the pay gap between genders in the PR and communications industry in Asia Pacific.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins