gender diversity
Twitter targets gender equal workforce by 2025
The new targets come as part of its ambition to become "the world’s most diverse and inclusive tech company".
Are men still passing responsibility for gender diversity initiatives to women?
More often than not, gender and other diversity initiatives, whilst promoting inclusivity, end up being exclusive by nature, say observers.
Unilever achieves 50/50 gender balance across global leadership
FMCG giant said it has higher representation of female managers than ever before.
Campaign Leading Change to be held May 28 at Raffles in Singapore
New name and venue mark renewed push to promote greater diversity and inclusion in the marcomms industry.
HK's The Women's Foundation calls out boardroom gender bias
Non-profit The Women's Foundation and its 30% Club Hong Kong, launched in 2013 to raise awareness of the perks of gender diversity, have released a new campaign aiming to reduce gender bias in boardrooms.
Ogilvy India leader steps into harassment controversy
The agency's managing partner drew rebuke and has since apologised for commenting that pinching and grabbing are "part of growing up".
