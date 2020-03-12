gender diversity

Mar 12, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

The new targets come as part of its ambition to become "the world’s most diverse and inclusive tech company".

Mar 6, 2020
Matthew Keegan

More often than not, gender and other diversity initiatives, whilst promoting inclusivity, end up being exclusive by nature, say observers.

Mar 3, 2020
Sara Spary

FMCG giant said it has higher representation of female managers than ever before.

Mar 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

New name and venue mark renewed push to promote greater diversity and inclusion in the marcomms industry.

Nov 7, 2018
Olivia Parker

Non-profit The Women's Foundation and its 30% Club Hong Kong, launched in 2013 to raise awareness of the perks of gender diversity, have released a new campaign aiming to reduce gender bias in boardrooms.

Oct 20, 2017
Matthew Miller

The agency's managing partner drew rebuke and has since apologised for commenting that pinching and grabbing are "part of growing up".

