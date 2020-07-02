gartner
CMOs basking in potentially misplaced optimism, Gartner study finds
Survey found three-quarters of CMOs are expecting negative impact of pandemic to be short-lived.
The personalisation trend is a puzzle that needs solving
The trend of brands combining personalisation engines and customer data platforms is risky but can be managed with careful observation.
Most marketers will abandon personalisation, study predicts
Gartner for Marketers report predicts 80% will stop investing in personalisation over next five years.
Asia’s ad spend to grow but mobile will slow from 2014-2016
ASIA-PACIFIC – ZenithOptimedia expects strong growth out of Asia’s developed and developing markets through to 2016, while Gartner points out that mobile advertising growth will start to slow down thanks to the region’s mobile maturity.
Asia-Pacific will lead world in mobile transactions by 2016: Gartner
ASIA-PACIFIC - Mobile transactions in Asia-Pacific are expected to grow 38 per cent in value this year to reach US$74 billion, and the region will lead the world with $165 billion in mobile transactions in 2016, according to Gartner.
Mobile-phone sales slowing, but not in Asia-Pacific: Gartner
ASIA-PACIFIC - The world's appetite for mobile phones slowed in the first quarter of 2013, but consumers in Asia-Pacific are no less voracious and now account for more than half of all worldwide sales, according to the latest report from Gartner.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins