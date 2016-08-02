game of thrones

Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, then I can promote it: Saif Ali Khan
2 days ago
Raahil Chopra

Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, then I can promote it: Saif Ali Khan

The Indian actor opens up what he likes and dislikes about advertising, why he’s not on social media, and why he believes OTT is far superior to television

Kit recites 'Tyger' in global ad for Infiniti's Q60
Aug 2, 2016
Ad Nut

Kit recites 'Tyger' in global ad for Infiniti's Q60

The Hong Kong-headquartered auto brand brings a touch of poetry to a TVC starring Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington.

This ad is called 'Blood', and it is bloody good
Jun 6, 2016
Ad Nut

This ad is called 'Blood', and it is bloody good

From The UK: 'Blood', for Bodyform by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Sky TV and DDB beseech public to topple a hated 'Game of Thrones' character
Apr 3, 2014
Matthew Miller

Sky TV and DDB beseech public to topple a hated 'Game of Thrones' character

NEW ZEALAND - Sky TV and DDB New Zealand have erected a seven-metre statue of 'Game of Thrones' character King Joffrey, which will be dragged to the ground—Saddam Hussein-style—if enough people tweet with the hashtag #bringdowntheking.

Creatives can follow their gut and be commercially lucrative: David Nutter
Sep 16, 2013
Emily Tan

Creatives can follow their gut and be commercially lucrative: David Nutter

SPIKES ASIA 2013 - David Nutter is one of the US' most sought-after one-hour pilot TV directors thanks to his track record; 18 of the 19 pilots he has directed have been picked up by networks, versus the industry average of just 25 per cent.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

1 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

2 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

3 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

4 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

5 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

6 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

7 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

9 Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

10 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings