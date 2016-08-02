game of thrones
Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, then I can promote it: Saif Ali Khan
The Indian actor opens up what he likes and dislikes about advertising, why he’s not on social media, and why he believes OTT is far superior to television
Kit recites 'Tyger' in global ad for Infiniti's Q60
The Hong Kong-headquartered auto brand brings a touch of poetry to a TVC starring Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington.
This ad is called 'Blood', and it is bloody good
From The UK: 'Blood', for Bodyform by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO
Sky TV and DDB beseech public to topple a hated 'Game of Thrones' character
NEW ZEALAND - Sky TV and DDB New Zealand have erected a seven-metre statue of 'Game of Thrones' character King Joffrey, which will be dragged to the ground—Saddam Hussein-style—if enough people tweet with the hashtag #bringdowntheking.
Creatives can follow their gut and be commercially lucrative: David Nutter
SPIKES ASIA 2013 - David Nutter is one of the US' most sought-after one-hour pilot TV directors thanks to his track record; 18 of the 19 pilots he has directed have been picked up by networks, versus the industry average of just 25 per cent.
