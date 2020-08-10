China's appearance at No. 9 in FutureBrand's 'Made in' report indicates an evolution in how the country is seen as a place of origina, from cheap and low-cost to a global player in higher-skill sectors like autos and electronics. The FutureBrand research surveyed more than 1000 consumers in several countries. Japan and South Korea also appear in the top 10, and India, Australia and New Zealand appear in the top 20. See the related link at the bottom of this page for more information.