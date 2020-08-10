futurebrand
What Netflix, Walmart and L’Oréal tell us about brand success in a post-Covid world
The new edition of the FutureBrand Index offers pointers on the characteristics of successful brands.
Brand lessons from China: Digital responses to the pandemic
Whilst digital platforms are even more important in China now, the crisis has changed people's values, and hence their brand interactions, says FutureBrand China's GM.
FutureBrand increases scope beyond brand consulting in Greater China
HONG KONG / SHANGHAI - FutureBrand has announced a pair of appointments in Greater China that, according to the firm, elevate its positioning from that of brand consultancy to that of end-to-end provider.
Susie Hunt becomes FutureBrand’s APAC chair
ASIA-PACIFIC - FutureBrand has appointed Susie Hunt (pictured) to chair its Asia-Pacific operations, giving her responsibility for offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Sydney and Singapore.
DATA POINTS: 'Made in China' doesn't mean what it used to
China's appearance at No. 9 in FutureBrand's 'Made in' report indicates an evolution in how the country is seen as a place of origina, from cheap and low-cost to a global player in higher-skill sectors like autos and electronics. The FutureBrand research surveyed more than 1000 consumers in several countries. Japan and South Korea also appear in the top 10, and India, Australia and New Zealand appear in the top 20. See the related link at the bottom of this page for more information.
Consumers ready for ‘Made in China’: FutureBrand
