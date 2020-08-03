francesco lagutaine
Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to helm M&T Bank's marketing
Francesco Lagutaine has relocated to Buffalo, NY after more than a decade in Asia, across Hong Kong and Singapore.
Driving Manulife's brand overhaul with a brighter shade of green
The insurance firm's CMO, Francesco Lagutaine, takes Campaign Asia-Pacific behind the scenes of the company's new look—which originated in Asia—and explains why his design team is currently engrossed in a T-shirt competition.
Innovation Insiders: Citi CMO Francesco Lagutaine
In the first of a regular series that goes inside global companies to see how they are grappling with the challenge of making innovation a central part of how they do business, Rafe Ring, CMO of Global Insights Group, sits down with Francesco Lagutaine, CMO for Citi Asia-Pacific.
Citi's Francesco Lagutaine joins UA&P Tambuli Awards 2011 jury
PHILIPPINES – Francesco Lagutaine, regional head of marketing and customer experience in Asia-Pacific at Citibank, has been selected as the seventh member of the regional jury at the UA&P Tambuli Awards 2011.
CampaignTV: Citibank's Francesco Lagutaine sees potential in every Asian market
SINGAPORE - Francesco Lagutaine, chief marketing officer for Asia-Pacific at Citibank, discusses the influences on the bank's marketing strategy to date and target markets in 2011 in the first of this four-part CampaignTV series titled 'The Changing Media Landscape', sponsored by the FT.
CampaignTV: Citibank's Francesco Lagutaine sees potential in every Asian market
SINGAPORE - Francesco Lagutaine, chief marketing officer for Asia-Pacific at Citibank, discusses the influences on the bank's marketing strategy to date and target markets in 2011 in the first of this four-part CampaignTV series titled 'The Changing Media Landscape', sponsored by the FT.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins