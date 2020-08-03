francesco lagutaine

Manulife's former Asia-based CMO moves stateside to helm M&T Bank's marketing
Aug 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Francesco Lagutaine has relocated to Buffalo, NY after more than a decade in Asia, across Hong Kong and Singapore.

Francesco Lagutaine has relocated to Buffalo, NY after more than a decade in Asia, across Hong Kong and Singapore.

Driving Manulife's brand overhaul with a brighter shade of green
Nov 22, 2018
Olivia Parker

Driving Manulife's brand overhaul with a brighter shade of green

The insurance firm's CMO, Francesco Lagutaine, takes Campaign Asia-Pacific behind the scenes of the company's new look—which originated in Asia—and explains why his design team is currently engrossed in a T-shirt competition.

Innovation Insiders: Citi CMO Francesco Lagutaine
Jul 8, 2011
Rafe Ring

Innovation Insiders: Citi CMO Francesco Lagutaine

In the first of a regular series that goes inside global companies to see how they are grappling with the challenge of making innovation a central part of how they do business, Rafe Ring, CMO of Global Insights Group, sits down with Francesco Lagutaine, CMO for Citi Asia-Pacific.

Citi's Francesco Lagutaine joins UA&P Tambuli Awards 2011 jury
Mar 10, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Citi's Francesco Lagutaine joins UA&P Tambuli Awards 2011 jury

PHILIPPINES – Francesco Lagutaine, regional head of marketing and customer experience in Asia-Pacific at Citibank, has been selected as the seventh member of the regional jury at the UA&P Tambuli Awards 2011.

