In his a series that goes inside global companies making innovation central to how they do business, Rafe Ring, co-founder and CMO of Global Insights Group, sat down with Marc Mathieu, senior vice president of marketing at Unilever, in his London BlackFriar offices.
In his series that goes inside global companies to see how they are making innovation a central part of how they do business, Rafe Ring, CMO and co-founder of Global Insights Group, sat down with Sao Paulo-based Aline Santos Farhat, driving Unilever’s global innovations for Dirt is Good.
In his series that goes inside global companies to see how they are making innovation a central part of how they do business, Rafe Ring, CMO and co-founder of Global Insights Group, sat down with Jennifer Lashua, who drives Intel’s global social media innovation from her San Francisco Bay offices.
In his series that goes inside global companies to see how they're making innovation a central part of how they do business, Rafe Ring, CMO of Global Insights Group, sits down with Julian Persaud, driving innovation for Google in SEA.
Google provided Campaign Asia-Pacific contributor Rafe Ring with these photos after his recent visit to Google's office in Singapore for his continuing series on companies that make innovation central to their business (see link, right).
Looking inside global companies making innovation central to how they do business, Rafe Ring, CMO of Global Insights Group, recently sat down with Stafford Green, founder of The Coca-Cola Content Factory, inside Coke’s Atlanta global HQ.