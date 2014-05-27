Rafe Ring

Innovation Insiders: Marc Mathieu on Unilever's efforts to forge innovation
Analysis
May 27, 2014
Innovation Insiders: Marc Mathieu on Unilever's ...

In his a series that goes inside global companies making innovation central to how they do business, Rafe Ring, co-founder and CMO of Global Insights Group, sat down with Marc Mathieu, senior vice president of marketing at Unilever, in his London BlackFriar offices.

Innovation Insiders: Aline Santos Farhat, Unilever's global SVP for 'Dirt is Good'
Analysis
Aug 26, 2013
Rafe Ring

Innovation Insiders: Aline Santos Farhat, Unilever's...

In his series that goes inside global companies to see how they are making innovation a central part of how they do business, Rafe Ring, CMO and co-founder of Global Insights Group, sat down with Sao Paulo-based Aline Santos Farhat, driving Unilever’s global innovations for Dirt is Good.

Innovation Insiders: Inside Intel with Jennifer Lashua, global social media strategist
Analysis
Jul 1, 2013
Rafe Ring

Innovation Insiders: Inside Intel with Jennifer ...

In his series that goes inside global companies to see how they are making innovation a central part of how they do business, Rafe Ring, CMO and co-founder of Global Insights Group, sat down with Jennifer Lashua, who drives Intel’s global social media innovation from her San Francisco Bay offices.

Innovation insiders: Julian Persaud, Google managing director for Southeast Asia
Analysis
Nov 20, 2012
Rafe Ring

Innovation insiders: Julian Persaud, Google ...

In his series that goes inside global companies to see how they're making innovation a central part of how they do business, Rafe Ring, CMO of Global Insights Group, sits down with Julian Persaud, driving innovation for Google in SEA.

Inside Google's Singapore office
News
Nov 20, 2012
Rafe Ring

Inside Google's Singapore office

Google provided Campaign Asia-Pacific contributor Rafe Ring with these photos after his recent visit to Google's office in Singapore for his continuing series on companies that make innovation central to their business (see link, right).

Innovation Insiders: Stafford Green, founder of Coca-Cola’s ‘Content Factory’
Marketing
Jul 27, 2012
Rafe Ring

Innovation Insiders: Stafford Green, founder of ...

Looking inside global companies making innovation central to how they do business, Rafe Ring, CMO of Global Insights Group, recently sat down with Stafford Green, founder of The Coca-Cola Content Factory, inside Coke’s Atlanta global HQ.

