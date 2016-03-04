forbes
Forbes to go public with help from Asian investors
The deal to finance digital transformation and premiumisation is the latest in a string of recent global media mergers involving special-purpose acquisition companies.
Inside Forbes Indonesia's 'old-fashioned' stance and success
INDONESIA - With a claimed 20,000 readers, Forbes Indonesia is the country's leading English-language business title. Campaign Asia-Pacific spoke with the publication's editorial and management leader, Justin Doebele, about its achievements so far and what he's doing to ensure its success continues as adspend moves away from print.
Bloomberg Businessweek to launch in traditional Chinese for Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Modern Media Group (MMG) is set to debut a weekly Bloomberg Businessweek magazine (彭博商業周刊) in traditional Chinese for the Hong Kong market on 26 June.
The battle for business content: LinkedIn's play for B2B supremacy
LinkedIn is transforming itself into a centre for business-to-business content, with implications for B2B marketers and business publishers alike, writes John Massey, Asia-Pacific managing director with DWA.
Weber Shandwick to handle PR for Forbes global conference
SYDNEY - Forbes has appointed Weber Shandwick as the public relations partner for its Forbes Global CEO Conference, held in Sydney in September.
Forbes to launch international edition in Indonesia
JAKARTA - Forbes has signed a deal with media group Wahana Mediatama to launch its latest international edition, Forbes Indonesia, in the market.
