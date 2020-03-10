foodpanda
Foodpanda pilots 'world first' blockchain-powered DOOH campaign
Aqilliz claims that use of blockchain will enable brands like Foodpanda to more easily verify whether their digital campaigns—especially ones delivered across multiple DOOH screens—have been seen.
Facebook introduces food ordering feature
Giving its users another reason to stay on the app, Facebook embraces the ecosystem domination of WeChat by introducing a food ordering feature.
Delivering ROI, local insights…and meals: Foodpanda's growth recipe
Foodpanda marketing head Laura Kantor explains how speed and tight marketing strategy are essential to succeed in the highly competitive and rapidly growing food-delivery industry.
Foodpanda Singapore wants you to dress, eat, and sleep like a panda
With Studio M Hotel in Singapore, the food-delivery company has launched the 'Pandanctuary'.
