festivals
Adfest postponed due to coronavirus concerns
A new date hasn’t been confirmed, but organisers say it will be “later this year”.
Photos: Zalora launches ‘interactive playground’ for brands
A merging of online and offline in a wild neon-lit activation.
World’s biggest gaming festival coming to Singapore
The inaugural edition of Gamescom will land in Singapore in 2020.
Students and artists to learn from Vivid Sydney team
Students will get a chance to learn about the creative processes involved in imagining, designing and delivering light-based artworks.
Brisbane debuts new flagship event
Curiocity—a new major event in Brisbane—saw city-wide science and tech activities across 20 days.
Case study: Singapore Night Festival
When the sun went down, Singapore lit up with ethereal light shows and interactive installations.
