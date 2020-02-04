festivals

Adfest postponed due to coronavirus concerns
Feb 4, 2020
Staff Writer

Adfest postponed due to coronavirus concerns

A new date hasn’t been confirmed, but organisers say it will be “later this year”.

Photos: Zalora launches ‘interactive playground’ for brands
Sep 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Photos: Zalora launches 'interactive playground' for brands

A merging of online and offline in a wild neon-lit activation.

World’s biggest gaming festival coming to Singapore
May 29, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

World's biggest gaming festival coming to Singapore

The inaugural edition of Gamescom will land in Singapore in 2020.

Students and artists to learn from Vivid Sydney team
May 27, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Students and artists to learn from Vivid Sydney team

Students will get a chance to learn about the creative processes involved in imagining, designing and delivering light-based artworks.

Brisbane debuts new flagship event
Apr 8, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Brisbane debuts new flagship event

Curiocity—a new major event in Brisbane—saw city-wide science and tech activities across 20 days.

Case study: Singapore Night Festival
Feb 11, 2019
Sanjay Surana

Case study: Singapore Night Festival

When the sun went down, Singapore lit up with ethereal light shows and interactive installations.

