SIA and Fashion Valet among social media top performers in Singapore
Feb 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

SIA and Fashion Valet among social media top performers in Singapore

A look at Socialbaker's latest findings on the best-performing brands across Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook security budget 'greater than whole revenue at 2012 IPO'
Oct 18, 2019
Michael Heusner

Facebook security budget 'greater than whole revenue at 2012 IPO'

Mark Zuckerberg attempts to put advertisers' minds at ease by stressing his platform has dramatically enhanced its brand safety measures.

China’s food brands deal with indigestion overseas
Apr 23, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China’s food brands deal with indigestion overseas

Chinese food companies still need much nutritional support before they can get overseas consumers to take a bite of their branded food products—for now.

China’s thirst for functional beverages
May 18, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China’s thirst for functional beverages

SECTOR STUDY: A national health and wellness kick has spurred the rise of drinks with added benefits, which are perceived to be low in sugar and made with natural flavours.

Standard Chartered raises HK$75,000 in Facebook CSR campaign before annual marathon
Feb 22, 2013
Staff Writer

Standard Chartered raises HK$75,000 in Facebook CSR campaign before annual marathon

HONG KONG - As part of the annual Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon, to be held 24 February, the bank's 'One Like, One Giving Heart' Facebook community charity drive has raised more than HK$75,000 for three designated charities.

