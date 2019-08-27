Search
fake followers
Aug 27, 2019
Fake fans plague influencer endorsements in China
The best way to avoid collaboration failures is the simplest way: to for brands to do their homework and ask clear questions to their in-house staff or agencies.
Oct 3, 2018
Q&A: 'Unprofessional' Japanese influencers need discipline
Akinori Takamura, CEO of influencer marketing agency CyberBuzz, wants to tackle the scourge of fake followers before it becomes a major problem in Japan.
Mar 8, 2013
Zombie nation: What's the ROI of social media in China?
Zombies—automated programs that follow and even post responses on social-media sites—may inflate a brand's sense of its success. Kevin Lee, director at Skye Analytics, a division of Skye Media, explains how to spot zombies and avoid their evil ways to build true online engagement.
