Fake fans plague influencer endorsements in China
Aug 27, 2019
Avery Booker

The best way to avoid collaboration failures is the simplest way: to for brands to do their homework and ask clear questions to their in-house staff or agencies.

Q&A: 'Unprofessional' Japanese influencers need discipline
Oct 3, 2018
David Blecken

Akinori Takamura, CEO of influencer marketing agency CyberBuzz, wants to tackle the scourge of fake followers before it becomes a major problem in Japan.

Zombie nation: What's the ROI of social media in China?
Mar 8, 2013
Kevin Lee

Zombies—automated programs that follow and even post responses on social-media sites—may inflate a brand's sense of its success. Kevin Lee, director at Skye Analytics, a division of Skye Media, explains how to spot zombies and avoid their evil ways to build true online engagement.

