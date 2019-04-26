fake
Gig-economy click farms surge during Covid-19
EXCLUSIVE: Underground marketplaces that employ real people to click on ads have seen a surge in interest during Covid-19, as displaced workers turn to fraud for financial respite.
Uncle Martian, what an awfully familiar logo you have!
On World Intellectual Property Day, we take a look at China, where the law surrounding IP infringement increasingly has teeth.
Protecting your brand from fake news during the Indonesia elections
Integral Ad Science's Felicia Li-Gaillard explains what brands should look out for during the election period, and how to protect their reputations.
Google removes 2.3 billion bad ads in 2018
Latest report highlights greater use of machine learning to tackle bad ads, and introducing new ad policies to combat misinformation.
China’s state media investigates fake followers of celebrities
In an investigative video, CCTV journalists demonstrated how easily one could find an agency in China to boost an account’s digital popularity.
Arsenal and 30 agencies ensnared in alleged BYD fraudulent misrepresentation case
More than 30 domestic ad agencies are crying foul after Chinese electric-car brand BYD indirectly absolved itself of payment obligations for RMB1.1 billion worth of ad production fees.
