Gig-economy click farms surge during Covid-19
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

EXCLUSIVE: Underground marketplaces that employ real people to click on ads have seen a surge in interest during Covid-19, as displaced workers turn to fraud for financial respite.

Uncle Martian, what an awfully familiar logo you have!
Apr 26, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

On World Intellectual Property Day, we take a look at China, where the law surrounding IP infringement increasingly has teeth.

Protecting your brand from fake news during the Indonesia elections
Mar 18, 2019
Felicia Li-Gaillard

Integral Ad Science's Felicia Li-Gaillard explains what brands should look out for during the election period, and how to protect their reputations.

Google removes 2.3 billion bad ads in 2018
Mar 14, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Latest report highlights greater use of machine learning to tackle bad ads, and introducing new ad policies to combat misinformation.

China’s state media investigates fake followers of celebrities
Mar 4, 2019
Yiling Pan

In an investigative video, CCTV journalists demonstrated how easily one could find an agency in China to boost an account’s digital popularity.

Arsenal and 30 agencies ensnared in alleged BYD fraudulent misrepresentation case
Jul 16, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

More than 30 domestic ad agencies are crying foul after Chinese electric-car brand BYD indirectly absolved itself of payment obligations for RMB1.1 billion worth of ad production fees.

