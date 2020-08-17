experience

Virtual events: Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works
Aug 17, 2020
Wee Teck Chan

Virtual events: Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works

These three challenges of delivering online events threaten ROI. The VP of Pico+ talks through strategies and examples for overcoming them to create effective experiences online.

Hands off: can touchless experiences still be fully immersive?
Jul 17, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Hands off: can touchless experiences still be fully immersive?

Low-contact events are one way the experiential industry can adapt to ensure it is 'Covid-secure'.

AC Milan's mission to redefine the sport experience
Jul 10, 2020
Oliver McAteer

AC Milan's mission to redefine the sport experience

The club's chief revenue officer discusses its partnership with JAY-Z's Roc Nation, its new stadium, and accelerating brand transformation amid global crises.

Bompas & Parr launches studio in Hong Kong
May 14, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Bompas & Parr launches studio in Hong Kong

New outpost for UK-based creative experience shop will be led by Josh Ng.

Publicis Sapient hires AKQA's Ian Wharton as global experience team ECD
Jan 23, 2020
Omar Oakes

Publicis Sapient hires AKQA's Ian Wharton as global experience team ECD

John Maeda's team is continuing to grow.

Giving physical retail a facelift: 5 lessons from beauty
Oct 23, 2019
Emily Cheng

Giving physical retail a facelift: 5 lessons from beauty

A sector focused on physical beauty is also focused on deriving greater value from physical stores. A brand and experience strategist with Fitch Hong Kong explains what beauty brands are doing right.

