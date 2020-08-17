experience
Virtual events: Nobody's coming, nobody's staying, nobody knows what works
These three challenges of delivering online events threaten ROI. The VP of Pico+ talks through strategies and examples for overcoming them to create effective experiences online.
Hands off: can touchless experiences still be fully immersive?
Low-contact events are one way the experiential industry can adapt to ensure it is 'Covid-secure'.
AC Milan's mission to redefine the sport experience
The club's chief revenue officer discusses its partnership with JAY-Z's Roc Nation, its new stadium, and accelerating brand transformation amid global crises.
Bompas & Parr launches studio in Hong Kong
New outpost for UK-based creative experience shop will be led by Josh Ng.
Publicis Sapient hires AKQA's Ian Wharton as global experience team ECD
John Maeda's team is continuing to grow.
Giving physical retail a facelift: 5 lessons from beauty
A sector focused on physical beauty is also focused on deriving greater value from physical stores. A brand and experience strategist with Fitch Hong Kong explains what beauty brands are doing right.
