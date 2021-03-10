evian

Evian capitalises on Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub
1 day ago
Diana Bradley

Evian capitalises on Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub

The football star made it clear he is not a fan of the soft drink at a Monday press conference.

Evian scales the French Alps in sustainability push
Mar 10, 2021
Emmet McGonagle

Evian scales the French Alps in sustainability push

Campaign includes ad starring Dua Lipa.

UK's College Group acquires PR People Consultancy to gain China foothold
Oct 25, 2013
Benjamin Li

UK's College Group acquires PR People Consultancy to gain China foothold

HONG KONG - London-based communications consulting group College Group has acquired 100 per cent of Hong Kong's PR People Consultancy.

Danone canvassing agencies for China leg of global media pitch
Aug 8, 2013
Benjamin Li

Danone canvassing agencies for China leg of global media pitch

SHANGHAI - French dairy giant Danone Group is sending out briefs to media agencies for the China leg of its global media pitch, which is scheduled for October.

Danone Japan moves US$78 million media account from Hakuhodo to Carat
Oct 31, 2012
Benjamin Li

Danone Japan moves US$78 million media account from Hakuhodo to Carat

TOKYO - Danone Japan has appointed Carat as its media agency after conducting a review in early August, which included Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK, as well as MEC.

Evian launches 'Live young' pop-up store in Singapore
Apr 16, 2012
Racheal Lee

Evian launches 'Live young' pop-up store in Singapore

SINGAPORE - In partnership with The Secret Little Agency (TSLA), Evian has launched its first 'Live young' pop-up store at Orchard Road.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

7 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

9 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

10 See the full winner list