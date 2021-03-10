evian
Evian capitalises on Cristiano Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub
The football star made it clear he is not a fan of the soft drink at a Monday press conference.
Evian scales the French Alps in sustainability push
Campaign includes ad starring Dua Lipa.
UK's College Group acquires PR People Consultancy to gain China foothold
HONG KONG - London-based communications consulting group College Group has acquired 100 per cent of Hong Kong's PR People Consultancy.
Danone canvassing agencies for China leg of global media pitch
SHANGHAI - French dairy giant Danone Group is sending out briefs to media agencies for the China leg of its global media pitch, which is scheduled for October.
Danone Japan moves US$78 million media account from Hakuhodo to Carat
TOKYO - Danone Japan has appointed Carat as its media agency after conducting a review in early August, which included Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK, as well as MEC.
Evian launches 'Live young' pop-up store in Singapore
SINGAPORE - In partnership with The Secret Little Agency (TSLA), Evian has launched its first 'Live young' pop-up store at Orchard Road.
