As the pandemic prolongs, here's how marketers need to rethink their plans
Three market watchers—Nielsen, Digimind and Euromonitor—provide some fresh insights on how consumers are thinking, acting and spending.
Instant noodles warm up European market for Indofood
The Indonesian group is eager to enter Europe, where it hopes to replicate its success story.
Why smart marketers don’t rely on Google for research
Euromonitor's Jeraldine Phneah offers six benefits market-research vendors can provide that search engines cannot.
How Reckitt Benkiser cleaned India's toilets to dominate the market
INDIA - For a country that has 88 million flush toilets, spending only US$62 million a year on toilet care products is "not the greatest combination," according to Ian Bell, head of global home care research at Euromonitor.
Tablets threaten toy story in Asia
SINGAPORE - In the age of tablets and smartphones, traditional toy makers are struggling to stay relevant in Asia.
McDonald's gives away 5 million McMuffins to promote breakfast business
SINGAPORE - Today patrons across 5,000 McDonald’s restaurants in Asia, the Middle East and South Africa were in for a surprise: they were offered free McMuffins.
