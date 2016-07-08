euromonitor

As the pandemic prolongs, here's how marketers need to rethink their plans
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

As the pandemic prolongs, here's how marketers need to rethink their plans

Three market watchers—Nielsen, Digimind and Euromonitor—provide some fresh insights on how consumers are thinking, acting and spending.

Instant noodles warm up European market for Indofood
Jul 8, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Instant noodles warm up European market for Indofood

The Indonesian group is eager to enter Europe, where it hopes to replicate its success story.

Why smart marketers don’t rely on Google for research
Jan 29, 2015
Jeraldine Phneah

Why smart marketers don’t rely on Google for research

Euromonitor's Jeraldine Phneah offers six benefits market-research vendors can provide that search engines cannot.

How Reckitt Benkiser cleaned India's toilets to dominate the market
Apr 17, 2013
Emily Tan

How Reckitt Benkiser cleaned India's toilets to dominate the market

INDIA - For a country that has 88 million flush toilets, spending only US$62 million a year on toilet care products is "not the greatest combination," according to Ian Bell, head of global home care research at Euromonitor.

Tablets threaten toy story in Asia
Mar 20, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Tablets threaten toy story in Asia

SINGAPORE - In the age of tablets and smartphones, traditional toy makers are struggling to stay relevant in Asia.

McDonald's gives away 5 million McMuffins to promote breakfast business
Mar 18, 2013
Byravee Iyer

McDonald's gives away 5 million McMuffins to promote breakfast business

SINGAPORE - Today patrons across 5,000 McDonald’s restaurants in Asia, the Middle East and South Africa were in for a surprise: they were offered free McMuffins.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

2 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

3 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

4 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

5 Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

7 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

8 Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

9 Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Singapore's top 100: Locals embrace brands that innovate and adapt

10 Singapore's top 100 brands: Locals embrace innovation