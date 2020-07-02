ethnicity

Publicis reveals diversity data and outlines 7 actions to improve equality
Jul 2, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Publicis reveals diversity data and outlines 7 actions to improve equality

An internal memo was sent to staff today.

It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?
Apr 16, 2020
Matthew Keegan

It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?

Marketers say more diverse leadership teams are needed to confront bias in the industry and produce creative work that is more reflective of modern society.

APAC adland inequality persists in race, age and gender: Exclusive research
Jun 4, 2019
Olivia Parker

APAC adland inequality persists in race, age and gender: Exclusive research

Campaign's third survey with Kantar into workplace diversity in the APAC marketing and advertising landscape uncovered a deep seam of feeling about bias stretching beyond gender, while the results suggest equality for women has not improved.

Opinion: We've been talking about diversity for years, but not pushing hard enough to deliver on our promises
Jun 4, 2019
Trezelene Chan

Opinion: We've been talking about diversity for years, but not pushing hard enough to deliver on our promises

The Kantar researchers who partnered with Campaign to compile our third report on diversity in Asia's marketing and advertising industry describe their response to the challenges raised in this year's findings—and the way forward.

Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Apr 11, 2019
Olivia Parker

Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey

Campaign and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of "diversity", whether it relates to gender, age, race or any other factor. One participant will win a ticket to our Women Leading Change event in Singapore, to hear the results.

