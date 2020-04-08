entries
Spikes Asia 2020 cancelled
The Festival and Awards will not take place in 2020.
Spikes Asia posts solid awards entry numbers
PR, Brand Experience, Film and Creative Effectiveness categories all enjoy healthy gains.
Cannes Lions entries down again despite Publicis return
Entries fall again despite Cannes Lions launching two new award categories this year.
Your quintessential guide to what happened at Cannes 2018
APAC wins, festival highlights and hot topics, all in one place
Cannes awards entries fall by a fifth in watershed year
The festival received 32,372 entries, down from 41,170 in 2017.
Asia-Pacific submits 7169 of all-time-high 34,301 Cannes 2012 entries
CANNES - A total of 34,301 entries across 15 categories from 87 countries have been submitted to the Cannes Lions 59th International Festival of Creativity. Asia-Pacific sent 7169 entries, representing a fifth of the total.
