Spikes Asia 2020 cancelled
Apr 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia 2020 cancelled

The Festival and Awards will not take place in 2020.

Spikes Asia posts solid awards entry numbers
Sep 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia posts solid awards entry numbers

PR, Brand Experience, Film and Creative Effectiveness categories all enjoy healthy gains.

Cannes Lions entries down again despite Publicis return
Jun 17, 2019
Omar Oakes

Cannes Lions entries down again despite Publicis return

Entries fall again despite Cannes Lions launching two new award categories this year.

Your quintessential guide to what happened at Cannes 2018
Jul 3, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Your quintessential guide to what happened at Cannes 2018

APAC wins, festival highlights and hot topics, all in one place

Cannes awards entries fall by a fifth in watershed year
Jun 17, 2018
Brittaney Kiefer

Cannes awards entries fall by a fifth in watershed year

The festival received 32,372 entries, down from 41,170 in 2017.

Asia-Pacific submits 7169 of all-time-high 34,301 Cannes 2012 entries
Jun 7, 2012
Emily Tan

Asia-Pacific submits 7169 of all-time-high 34,301 Cannes 2012 entries

CANNES - A total of 34,301 entries across 15 categories from 87 countries have been submitted to the Cannes Lions 59th International Festival of Creativity. Asia-Pacific sent 7169 entries, representing a fifth of the total.

