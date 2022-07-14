english premier league

Tottenham Hotspurs rides digitalisation, personalisation to retain fans
Jul 14, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

With a multitude of entertainment options, the 130-year old club has a fight on its hands to keep consumers—especially millennials—interested in the club, says executive director Donna-Maria Cullen.

Now private, CSM casts ambitious eye on Asia
Oct 19, 2015
Gabey Goh

LONDON - With the acquisition of its parent company Chime Communications by Providence Equity Partners now complete, CSM Group is making moves to execute an ambitious growth strategy—with Asia high on the priority list.

Chelsea FC plays wide to Asia
May 6, 2015
Nikki Wicks

THE FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Global fans now far outnumber loyal locals, but according to Chelsea FC’s Asia MD Adrian New, demands for success make Asian devotees hard taskmasters.

Carlsberg boosts fan engagement with English Premier League
Apr 2, 2014
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG- To promote its three-year global deal as official beer sponsor of the English Premier League (EPL), Carlsberg Hong Kong has kickstarted a series of marketing initiatives including a chance to win a free trip to an EPL match in the UK.

Est Cola deal with Manchester City in Thailand typifies market-specific sponsorship trend
Jul 5, 2013
Byravee Iyer

BANGKOK - English football club Manchester City has inked a sponsorship deal with Est Cola to become its official soft drinks partner in Thailand, a move that illustrates the current trend among football clubs to seek more sponsorship deals on a country-by-country basis.

SE Asian brands make a beeline for the English Premier League
Aug 23, 2012
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - Telecommunications company Telekom Malaysia last year signed a five-year sponsorship deal with football club Manchester United to become its “integrated telecommunications partner”, becoming one of a growing number of Southeast Asian companies looking to the English Premier League for brand building.

