Engine hires global commercial chief for 'transformational growth'
Feb 6, 2020
Lindsay Stein

The news follows on the heels of the agency undergoing a mass rebrand this autumn.

Graham Fink's flying aspidistra, the fake Japanese client and other tales
Apr 18, 2019
Robin Wight

UK ad man Robin Wight looks back at the Mad Men-style antics, outrageous ideas and classic work of the agency he co-founded in 1979 as he steps down from Engine and WCRS is consigned to history.

Engine lures R/GA veteran Jim Moffatt to lead Europe and Asia
Sep 12, 2018
Daniel Farey-Jones

Moffatt took R/GA APAC from 10 employees in Singapore in 2014 to more than 250 in five APAC offices today.

Engine Group acquires Shanghai-based digital agency FlipScript
Oct 30, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Engine has acquired FlipScript in China, and folded it into a social and digital micro-network with two of its other agencies, Deep Focus in New York and Jam in London.

China's online advertising market surges 27.4%: iResearch
Aug 7, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

MAINLAND CHINA - Online advertising revenue reached US$3.8 billion (RMB23.26 billion) in Q2 2013, up 17.4 per cent compared with Q1 and 27.4 per cent versus Q2 2012, according to iResearch.

McCann and Engine use children's-book imagery to tell water bottle 'crush' story
May 4, 2012
Staff Reporters

AUSTRALIA - Imagery inspired by the collage-like work of a children's book illustrator has been animated by McCann Sydney and Engine to promote an environmentally friendly bottle for Coca-Cola's Mount Franklin water.

