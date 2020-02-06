engine
Engine hires global commercial chief for 'transformational growth'
The news follows on the heels of the agency undergoing a mass rebrand this autumn.
Graham Fink's flying aspidistra, the fake Japanese client and other tales
UK ad man Robin Wight looks back at the Mad Men-style antics, outrageous ideas and classic work of the agency he co-founded in 1979 as he steps down from Engine and WCRS is consigned to history.
Engine lures R/GA veteran Jim Moffatt to lead Europe and Asia
Moffatt took R/GA APAC from 10 employees in Singapore in 2014 to more than 250 in five APAC offices today.
Engine Group acquires Shanghai-based digital agency FlipScript
SHANGHAI - Engine has acquired FlipScript in China, and folded it into a social and digital micro-network with two of its other agencies, Deep Focus in New York and Jam in London.
China's online advertising market surges 27.4%: iResearch
MAINLAND CHINA - Online advertising revenue reached US$3.8 billion (RMB23.26 billion) in Q2 2013, up 17.4 per cent compared with Q1 and 27.4 per cent versus Q2 2012, according to iResearch.
McCann and Engine use children's-book imagery to tell water bottle 'crush' story
AUSTRALIA - Imagery inspired by the collage-like work of a children's book illustrator has been animated by McCann Sydney and Engine to promote an environmentally friendly bottle for Coca-Cola's Mount Franklin water.
