engagement
Experiential engagement is worth it for future-focused brands
In-store or community-based retail experiences may not correlate with short-term boosts in sales, but they build valuable long-term loyalty.
Tapping China’s social giants for engaging events
Streaming, KOL appearances and facial recognition can boost engagement for live brand events in China.
Facebook to battle engagement baiting with demotions
Facebook has taken corrective steps to punish brands trying to game its algorithm for ranking high in newsfeeds.
Experience economy: How to harness the power of live events
In the age of authenticity, live experiences play a critical role in brand engagement strategy.
How to use Snapchat to engage audiences
Take advantage of the social platform's customisable filters and geolocation capabilities
Why marketers are disillusioned with social-media marketing
If advertisers are unhappy with social media, it's because they need to stop measuring engagement and start looking at business goals, advises Paul Phillips of Edelman Hong Kong.
