engagement

Experiential engagement is worth it for future-focused brands
Jun 17, 2020
Ron Lee

Experiential engagement is worth it for future-focused brands

In-store or community-based retail experiences may not correlate with short-term boosts in sales, but they build valuable long-term loyalty.

Tapping China’s social giants for engaging events
Mar 1, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Tapping China’s social giants for engaging events

Streaming, KOL appearances and facial recognition can boost engagement for live brand events in China.

Facebook to battle engagement baiting with demotions
Dec 20, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Facebook to battle engagement baiting with demotions

Facebook has taken corrective steps to punish brands trying to game its algorithm for ranking high in newsfeeds.

Experience economy: How to harness the power of live events
Nov 27, 2017
Kim Benjamin

Experience economy: How to harness the power of live events

In the age of authenticity, live experiences play a critical role in brand engagement strategy.

How to use Snapchat to engage audiences
Nov 27, 2017
Kim Benjamin

How to use Snapchat to engage audiences

Take advantage of the social platform's customisable filters and geolocation capabilities

Why marketers are disillusioned with social-media marketing
Nov 22, 2017
Paul Phillips

Why marketers are disillusioned with social-media marketing

If advertisers are unhappy with social media, it's because they need to stop measuring engagement and start looking at business goals, advises Paul Phillips of Edelman Hong Kong.

