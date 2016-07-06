Search
VaynerMedia names new EMEA chief as Sarah Baumann exits
The agency has also hired a creative lead in a new-look leadership team.
Jul 6, 2016
Wunderman's Conneen leaves after a decade, Schlickum to succeed
New leader comes from within WPP as Martin Conneen departs.
Feb 15, 2013
Rovio forms EMEA and Asia-Pacific brand ad partnership team
FINLAND - Rovio Entertainment, best known as the Finnish makers of Angry Birds, has hired Apple's Todd Tran, as head of its new EMEA and Asia-Pacific brand advertising partnership team.
Nov 30, 2012
Adobe marketing head Phibbs moving to EMEA
HONG KONG - Adobe Systems has promoted Mark Phibbs, currently senior director of marketing, Asia-Pacific, to vice-president of marketing for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.
Oct 26, 2010
Y&R replaces Costa with Prieto as EMEA president
GLOBAL - Young & Rubicam (Y&R) has promoted Jaime Prieto to president of its EMEA region, replacing Massimo Costa who stepped down in May.
