VaynerMedia names new EMEA chief as Sarah Baumann exits
1 day ago
Arvind Hickman

The agency has also hired a creative lead in a new-look leadership team.

Wunderman's Conneen leaves after a decade, Schlickum to succeed
Jul 6, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

New leader comes from within WPP as Martin Conneen departs.

Rovio forms EMEA and Asia-Pacific brand ad partnership team
Feb 15, 2013
Emily Tan

FINLAND - Rovio Entertainment, best known as the Finnish makers of Angry Birds, has hired Apple's Todd Tran, as head of its new EMEA and Asia-Pacific brand advertising partnership team.

Adobe marketing head Phibbs moving to EMEA
Nov 30, 2012
Staff Reporters

HONG KONG - Adobe Systems has promoted Mark Phibbs, currently senior director of marketing, Asia-Pacific, to vice-president of marketing for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

Y&R replaces Costa with Prieto as EMEA president
Oct 26, 2010
Sara Kimberley

GLOBAL - Young & Rubicam (Y&R) has promoted Jaime Prieto to president of its EMEA region, replacing Massimo Costa who stepped down in May.

