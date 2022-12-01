electronic arts

Dentsu hires Electronic Arts exec to head global gaming ops
Dec 1, 2022
Ben Bold

Brent Koning launched EA's 'Fifa Ultimate Team Championship Series', which has accrued some 20 million participants.

Electronic Arts splits with Starcom, and shortlists agencies for global media
May 2, 2019
Gurjit Degun

ID Comms is assisting with the process.

EA Mobile selects PR partner in Singapore
Jul 17, 2012
Racheal Lee

EA Mobile selects PR partner in Singapore

SINGAPORE - EA Mobile, the video game development studio under publisher Electronic Arts (EA), has appointed Edelman Singapore as its public relations partner.

