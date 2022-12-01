Search
electronic arts
Dec 1, 2022
Dentsu hires Electronic Arts exec to head global gaming ops
Brent Koning launched EA's 'Fifa Ultimate Team Championship Series', which has accrued some 20 million participants.
May 2, 2019
Electronic Arts splits with Starcom, and shortlists agencies for global media
ID Comms is assisting with the process.
Jul 17, 2012
EA Mobile selects PR partner in Singapore
SINGAPORE - EA Mobile, the video game development studio under publisher Electronic Arts (EA), has appointed Edelman Singapore as its public relations partner.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins