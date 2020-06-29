edward bell
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Edward Bell, Cathay Pacific
Edward Bell has proven to be a steady captain even in turbulent times. Before the pandemic hit, he had led the airline onto a new and successful brand platform infused with more purpose.
The thinking behind Cathay Pacific's new motto
'Move beyond' is our 'Just do it', says the airline's marketing chief Edward Bell, who will be increasing spend by "tens of millions" to make the new credo fly.
WFA names Raja Rajamannar president
Edward Bell of Cathay Pacific, Lynette Pang of Singapore Tourism Board, Atul Agrawal of Tata and Adam Mohamed Wee Abdullah of CIMB join the organisation's executive committee.
FCB rejigs China leadership
CEO Edward Bell heads to Cathay Pacific.
Strategy has to be more than planning or 'message massaging': FCB China
SHANGHAI - As FCB repositions as a 'behaviour change specialist', newly hired head of strategy and planning Willy Wong (黄栩材), has a big task ahead of him.
Edward Bell looks to FCB's orange-juice roots to revamp agency model
SHANGHAI - Three months into the job, FCB Greater China CEO Edward Bell gets grilled about his vision to differentiate the smallish agency by a disruption to its traditional business model, inspired by nothing less than orange juice. Bell talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific in this exclusive video interview.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins