Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Edward Bell, Cathay Pacific
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Edward Bell, Cathay Pacific

Edward Bell has proven to be a steady captain even in turbulent times. Before the pandemic hit, he had led the airline onto a new and successful brand platform infused with more purpose.

The thinking behind Cathay Pacific's new motto
May 10, 2019
Matthew Miller

The thinking behind Cathay Pacific's new motto

'Move beyond' is our 'Just do it', says the airline's marketing chief Edward Bell, who will be increasing spend by "tens of millions" to make the new credo fly.

WFA names Raja Rajamannar president
Mar 27, 2019
Staff Reporters

WFA names Raja Rajamannar president

Edward Bell of Cathay Pacific, Lynette Pang of Singapore Tourism Board, Atul Agrawal of Tata and Adam Mohamed Wee Abdullah of CIMB join the organisation's executive committee.

FCB rejigs China leadership
Jun 29, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

FCB rejigs China leadership

CEO Edward Bell heads to Cathay Pacific.

Strategy has to be more than planning or 'message massaging': FCB China
May 7, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Strategy has to be more than planning or 'message massaging': FCB China

SHANGHAI - As FCB repositions as a 'behaviour change specialist', newly hired head of strategy and planning Willy Wong (黄栩材), has a big task ahead of him.

Edward Bell looks to FCB's orange-juice roots to revamp agency model
Jun 17, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Edward Bell looks to FCB's orange-juice roots to revamp agency model

SHANGHAI - Three months into the job, FCB Greater China CEO Edward Bell gets grilled about his vision to differentiate the smallish agency by a disruption to its traditional business model, inspired by nothing less than orange juice. Bell talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific in this exclusive video interview.

