Cathay winks at Hong Kongers love for keepsakes with 'Let's Get Moving ;P' campaign

As travelers return to the skies, Cathay is celebrating with a campaign called ‘Let’s Get Moving ;P,’ which gives a gentle wink to Hong Kongers’ unique quirk of keepsaking.

From slippers to pens, it’s no secret that many people in Hong Kong have Cathay-branded items in their homes as treasured reminders of past travels. The brand learned that this happens because Cathay's merchandise is well-designed and because Hong Kongers feel a deep sense of connection and pride with Cathay. Acting on these insights, Cathay unearthed its most popular branded items – the eye mask, pack of cards and bathroom slippers, and decided to make them the hero of its new campaign.

Edward Bell, general manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications, explains: “Our research showed that in Hong Kong, many people have some Cathay items tucked away somewhere. We found this encouraging and inspiring as we tend to keep mementos of those things we value and want to remember. So, we decided to build on this and ask all these keepsakes to come to life and encourage us all to ‘Let’s get moving.’”