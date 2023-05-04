The Work
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Cathay winks at Hong Kongers love for keepsakes with 'Let's Get Moving ;P' campaign

AD BRIEF: From slippers to pens, everyone loves (free) souvenirs, especially if they are well-designed and worth treasuring. Cathay and Publicis Hong Kong celebrate this insight in a new campaign.

As travelers return to the skies, Cathay is celebrating with a campaign called ‘Let’s Get Moving ;P,’ which gives a gentle wink to Hong Kongers’ unique quirk of keepsaking. 

From slippers to pens, it’s no secret that many people in Hong Kong have Cathay-branded items in their homes as treasured reminders of past travels. The brand learned that this happens because Cathay's merchandise is well-designed and because Hong Kongers feel a deep sense of connection and pride with Cathay. Acting on these insights, Cathay unearthed its most popular branded items – the eye mask, pack of cards and bathroom slippers, and decided to make them the hero of its new campaign.

Edward Bell, general manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications, explains: “Our research showed that in Hong Kong, many people have some Cathay items tucked away somewhere. We found this encouraging and inspiring as we tend to keep mementos of those things we value and want to remember. So, we decided to build on this and ask all these keepsakes to come to life and encourage us all to ‘Let’s get moving.’”

 
 

The spot created by Publicis Groupe Hong Kong has already garnered more than 2.1 million views on YouTube since its launch. It follows a social media plan where Cathay invites everyone "to get their own hoarding stories off their chests." In addition, social content featuring the film’s characters and a new line of covetable merchandise are in the works.

“There's a deep bond between Cathay and Hong Kongers over all the trips taken in the past 70 years. Every pen, deck of cards, cup or eye mask we have at home brings us back to the fond memories of each trip. We love the idea of celebrating flying again with this universal truth, telling the story through the lens of these ‘keepsakes’ between the airline and its customers,” says Natalie Lam, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA. 

‘Let’s Get Moving ;P’ targets everyone who has a little piece of Cathay at home – wink, wink. It launches in Hong Kong throughout April and May.

 
CREDITS:
 
Client: Cathay
Edward Bell, General Manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications, Cathay Pacific
Vivian Chan, Head of Marketing Communications, Cathay Pacific
Ricardo Lo, Marketing Manager, HK, Cathay Pacific
Fiona Tang, Assistant Marketing Manager, HK, Cathay Pacific
Rita Chan, Assistant Marketing Manager, HK, Cathay Pacific
Parco Leung, Marketing Specialist, Cathay Pacific
Anthony Wu, Marketing Manager, Global, Cathay Pacific
Kasey Yim, Social Marketing Manager, Cathay Pacific

Agency: Publicis Groupe Hong Kong
Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
Jason Williams, Head of Creative Excellence Publicis Groupe APAC MEA
Christopher Lee, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Groupe HK
Halo Cheng, Group Creative Director, Leo Burnett HK
Huey Wong, Creative Director, Leo Burnett HK
Miriam Yip, Creative Director, Leo Burnett HK
Dennis Yeung, Managing Partner, Leo Burnett HK
Kenneth Poon, Business Director, Leo Burnett HK
Jan Cheung, Associate Account Director, Leo Burnett HK

Production & VFX: UPP
Director: Oskar Bard
Music: Massive Music
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

