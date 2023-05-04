Cathay winks at Hong Kongers love for keepsakes with 'Let's Get Moving ;P' campaign

As travelers return to the skies, Cathay is celebrating with a campaign called ‘Let’s Get Moving ;P,’ which gives a gentle wink to Hong Kongers’ unique quirk of keepsaking.
From slippers to pens, it’s no secret that many people in Hong Kong have Cathay-branded items in their homes as treasured reminders of past travels. The brand learned that this happens because Cathay's merchandise is well-designed and because Hong Kongers feel a deep sense of connection and pride with Cathay. Acting on these insights, Cathay unearthed its most popular branded items – the eye mask, pack of cards and bathroom slippers, and decided to make them the hero of its new campaign.
Edward Bell, general manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications, explains: “Our research showed that in Hong Kong, many people have some Cathay items tucked away somewhere. We found this encouraging and inspiring as we tend to keep mementos of those things we value and want to remember. So, we decided to build on this and ask all these keepsakes to come to life and encourage us all to ‘Let’s get moving.’”
The spot created by Publicis Groupe Hong Kong has already garnered more than 2.1 million views on YouTube since its launch. It follows a social media plan where Cathay invites everyone "to get their own hoarding stories off their chests." In addition, social content featuring the film’s characters and a new line of covetable merchandise are in the works.
“There's a deep bond between Cathay and Hong Kongers over all the trips taken in the past 70 years. Every pen, deck of cards, cup or eye mask we have at home brings us back to the fond memories of each trip. We love the idea of celebrating flying again with this universal truth, telling the story through the lens of these ‘keepsakes’ between the airline and its customers,” says Natalie Lam, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA.
‘Let’s Get Moving ;P’ targets everyone who has a little piece of Cathay at home – wink, wink. It launches in Hong Kong throughout April and May.
