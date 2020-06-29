cathay pacific

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Edward Bell, Cathay Pacific
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Edward Bell, Cathay Pacific

Edward Bell has proven to be a steady captain even in turbulent times. Before the pandemic hit, he had led the airline onto a new and successful brand platform infused with more purpose.

The biggest brand fails of 2019
Dec 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

The biggest brand fails of 2019

Our annual look at the brand disasters and slip-ups that dominated headlines this year.

This is what business-class feels like, according to Cathay Pacific
Nov 19, 2019
Ad Nut

This is what business-class feels like, according to Cathay Pacific

A global campaign by VCCP Singapore introduces the airline's revamped business-class offering.

This Cathay Pacific video is really, really similar to a 2017 Droga5 film for Christie's
Oct 25, 2019
Ad Nut

This Cathay Pacific video is really, really similar to a 2017 Droga5 film for Christie's

Hong Kong adland is talking about the striking similarity. What do you think?

Cathay Pacific warns staff not to protest following China warnings
Aug 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Cathay Pacific warns staff not to protest following China warnings

Hong Kong's flag carrier is experiencing a challenging time with new regulations relating to the city's protests being passed down from China, strikes at the airport and falling ticket sales.

Cathay CMO knew this ad would
Jun 13, 2019
Olivia Parker

Cathay CMO knew this ad would "stir hornet's nest"

Speaking exclusively at CampaignComms yesterday, Ed Bell revealed what really happened when the ban of the airline's ad featuring a gay couple sparked controversy in Hong Kong and around the world.

