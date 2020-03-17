edelman trust barometer
Officials and journalists 'least trusted' for coronavirus news: Edelman
Sixty-three percent of respondents said they would believe information from their employers after one or two exposures, versus 58% for a government website and 51% for traditional media.
Australia has largest trust inequality in the world
“Australians feel a lack of confidence in the system. They feel that as it's currently constructed, it is broken": Edelman Australia
Asia-Pacific leads trust in institutions globally : Edelman
HONG KONG – In the latest findings of the 2011 Edelman Trust Barometer, trust in business, government and media institutions, as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) remains stable compared to the previous year. Trust in these institutions is higher overall in the Asia-Pacific region compared to their Western counterparts.
