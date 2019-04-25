Search
1 day ago
How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air
The behind-the-scenes story of how BBH, Freeflow Productions and an ace drone pilot pulled off NTUC Income's impressive single-shot film—and how CMO Marcus Chew had to make a stand to get it on TV.
Apr 25, 2019
Avengers icons loom large over Kuala Lumpur
The Walt Disney Company and Dentsu X marked the Marvel movie's release with 300 drones.
Aug 2, 2018
'Experimental' Asia leads world in uptake of customer-experience tools
Faced with an increasingly large array of customer-experience tools, companies can learn from APAC, which is way ahead on adoption, according to a new study by Bain & Company.
Aug 22, 2016
What brands should know about disruptive communication technologies
From drones to VR, off-the-shelf technologies offer personalisation, scalability and a universe of possibility for building brand experience.
May 14, 2015
Puppies-by-drone service draws criticism
From the US: 'Same day pups' by the Humane Society of the US
