drones

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

The behind-the-scenes story of how BBH, Freeflow Productions and an ace drone pilot pulled off NTUC Income's impressive single-shot film—and how CMO Marcus Chew had to make a stand to get it on TV.

Avengers icons loom large over Kuala Lumpur
Apr 25, 2019
Ad Nut

Avengers icons loom large over Kuala Lumpur

The Walt Disney Company and Dentsu X marked the Marvel movie's release with 300 drones.

'Experimental' Asia leads world in uptake of customer-experience tools
Aug 2, 2018
Olivia Parker

'Experimental' Asia leads world in uptake of customer-experience tools

Faced with an increasingly large array of customer-experience tools, companies can learn from APAC, which is way ahead on adoption, according to a new study by Bain & Company.

What brands should know about disruptive communication technologies
Aug 22, 2016
Hitoshi Nakagawa

What brands should know about disruptive communication technologies

From drones to VR, off-the-shelf technologies offer personalisation, scalability and a universe of possibility for building brand experience.

Puppies-by-drone service draws criticism
May 14, 2015
Ad Nut

Puppies-by-drone service draws criticism

From the US: 'Same day pups' by the Humane Society of the US

