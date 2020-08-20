Search
Aug 20, 2020
Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’
Campbell Ewald’s Quaran-Tensions campaign shows families subverting their true feelings with fruit bowls.
Jul 1, 2020
Dole seeks partners to help deliver new brand promises on health, sustainability
In an interview with Campaign, global CMO Rupen Desai unveils major brand pledges and reveals it will be seeking new agency partners in APAC and Europe to help spread the message.
Apr 22, 2020
Dole Packaged Foods' global CMO on leveraging 'superpowers' amid COVID-19
Rupen Desai discusses the company's new initiative, his learnings during the pandemic and more.
Apr 26, 2017
How an AI caused a fruit-cocktail sellout for Dole
"I have never seen anything like it," the brand's APAC marketing VP says following a Philippines campaign.
