When animals attack... your Dole snacks

When a bear, panda and gorilla want to lay their paws on healthier snack options, you're best advised to watch what and where you eat, according to a new regional campaign by Dole and Grey Group.

It has been a quiet few days in the woodlands. Ad Nut has been wondering where the otherwise rambunctious neighbours have wandered off to. Normally they're prone to dropping in, unannounced, for a snack and a chat. But lately Ad Nut has had the pleasure of hoarding all the nuts without an uninvited paw trying to sneak a bite. 

As it turns out, some of Ad Nut's friends have had an urban escapade. Of sorts. With waistlines bulging from being so homebound these past months, it seems that some of this nut's furry friends decided to take matters (or the matter of their snacks) into their own paws.

And somehow, they've ended up starring in a new regonal campaign for Dole by Grey Group's New York and Thailand teams.

The three friends of Ad Nut, it seems, chanced upon people trying to enjoy Dole's Fruit Bowls, a convenient healthy snack with zero added sugar. For the sugar-shy amongst us this is good news; Dole is taking another step toward having zero processed sugar in its products by 2025.

As a one-time junk food inhaler turned reluctant healthfood votary, Ad Nut has to agree with Aashim Malhotra, regional vice president and managing director for Dole:

Reaching for a Fruit Bowl that even wildlife would covet sends a clear message of a snack as close to nature as we believe you can get. Healthy snacking is on the rise across the region as appetite for small bites replaces larger meals, as consumers look for healthier and more nutritious foods. Foods and snacks close to nature deliver on this shift in eating habits.”

The campaign's three spots—dreamt up and shot by Grey Group and starring Ad Nut's furry friends—put a humorous spin on the importance of natural ingredients.

The campaign is set to run in local languages in China, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Says Rupen Desai, global CMO for Dole: "The team at Dole and Grey had a lot of fun bringing these ideas to life as we celebrate and showcase product uniqueness in a different light.”

Not as much fun as Ad Nut's three friends had jumping unsuspecting snackers in their quest for a healthier bite.

No one invited Ad Nut to come along and star in a TVC, though. Typical.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

