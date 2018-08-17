Search
1 day ago
The download on Discord: How brands can take advantage of Gen Z’s new chat app
Everyone’s talking about Clubhouse, but Discord may be the new frontier.
Aug 17, 2018
Once written off as 'boring', Zendesk now has 19,000 Asian customers
Mikkel Svane, CEO of the "unicorn" customer-service platform, explains how the coolest startups are doing things differently and why no Gen Z customer will ever want to speak to a human.
