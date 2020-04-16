disability
It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?
Marketers say more diverse leadership teams are needed to confront bias in the industry and produce creative work that is more reflective of modern society.
How technology can help build a disability-friendly workforce
It's time to start building a workforce fit for the world's largest minority, and assistive technology can help.
Will APAC advertising ever tackle its disability deficit?
Portrayals of persons with disabilities are overwhelmingly absent from advertising in Asia. But what barriers stand in the way? And will anything change following the Tokyo Paralympics?
The creative imperative for disability tech
The call to develop products and experiences that promote inclusion and help people with disabilities overcome the challenges they face applies to agencies as much as to brands. Such innovations can earn your business more than just a gold star for CSR.
Dentsu and Yahoo Japan’s blind-friendly election website highlights the value of perspective
Approaching things from the standpoint of people with disabilities can lead to better products and communications for everyone.
How Uniqlo’s positive approach to disability helps its brand
A visibly inclusive hiring and ambassador policy helps set the company apart from competitors, even if that is not a deliberate aim.
