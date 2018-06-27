disabilities

Accenture and TD Bank unveil coalition aimed at increasing disability inclusion in marketing and communications
EXCLUSIVE: In partnership with Disability:IN, it aims to create measurable change by sharing resources across industries and competitors.

The creative imperative for disability tech
Jun 27, 2018
The call to develop products and experiences that promote inclusion and help people with disabilities overcome the challenges they face applies to agencies as much as to brands. Such innovations can earn your business more than just a gold star for CSR.

The invisibles: Why are portrayals of disability so rare in advertising?
Sep 13, 2016
Whether or not it cares to admit it, the ad industry has a problem portraying disability. Just look at your TV screens for evidence. So how can it go about breaking the last taboo and being more representative?

'Care Aware' campaign by McCann highlights Australia's unpaid caregivers
Aug 3, 2012
AUSTRALIA - On behalf of the Australian government, McCann has launched 'Care Aware', a campaign to highlight the contributions of 2.6 million people—approximately 10 per cent of the population—who work as unpaid family carers in support of loved ones.

