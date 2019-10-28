dior

Oct 28, 2019
Zhuoxuan Peng

Will Chinese consumers forgive Dior?

Perhaps the most important aspect of Dior’s bounce back strategy, was a component that was not specific to the crisis alone, but dependent on the brand’s long term commitment to the Chinese market.

Oct 20, 2019
Tasmin Smith

Dior in crisis in China, but yet to apologize on Western social media

During a workshop at a Chinese university, the brand presented a map of China that did not include Taiwan.

Nov 26, 2018
Yiling Pan

In industry first, Dior Beauty debuts livestreaming sales on WeChat

The hour-long livestreaming session took place in Chengdu on November 16.

Jul 26, 2017
Yiling Pan

Dior the most relevant luxury brand among gen-Z consumers in China

The brand is highly effective at inspiring Chinese youth to express the cultural values and philosophy they stand for, according to RTG Consulting.

Aug 24, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Dior & Gucci winning the KOL game in China: R3

Study of more than 60,000 key opinion leaders finds that lifestyle, fashion and luxury brands are not generally getting the best ROI from their strategies.

Feb 28, 2014
Benjamin Li

Weber Shandwick to enhance Ferragamo's perfume brands in China

BEIJING - Weber Shandwick has added Ferragamo Parfums PR AOR to its luxury clientele portfolio with the aim of raising awareness of its various perfumes among digitally sophisticated Chinese consumers.

