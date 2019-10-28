dior
Will Chinese consumers forgive Dior?
Perhaps the most important aspect of Dior’s bounce back strategy, was a component that was not specific to the crisis alone, but dependent on the brand’s long term commitment to the Chinese market.
Dior in crisis in China, but yet to apologize on Western social media
During a workshop at a Chinese university, the brand presented a map of China that did not include Taiwan.
In industry first, Dior Beauty debuts livestreaming sales on WeChat
The hour-long livestreaming session took place in Chengdu on November 16.
Dior the most relevant luxury brand among gen-Z consumers in China
The brand is highly effective at inspiring Chinese youth to express the cultural values and philosophy they stand for, according to RTG Consulting.
Dior & Gucci winning the KOL game in China: R3
Study of more than 60,000 key opinion leaders finds that lifestyle, fashion and luxury brands are not generally getting the best ROI from their strategies.
Weber Shandwick to enhance Ferragamo's perfume brands in China
BEIJING - Weber Shandwick has added Ferragamo Parfums PR AOR to its luxury clientele portfolio with the aim of raising awareness of its various perfumes among digitally sophisticated Chinese consumers.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins