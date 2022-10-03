digital out of home

Google enters DOOH space: What does this mean for marketers?
Oct 3, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Google enters DOOH space: What does this mean for marketers?

Not content with being a leading player in the online advertising market, Google has announced they are entering the OOH market too. But is this a welcome move by the tech giant?

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns
May 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns

Digital out-of-home media buying is becoming more common and accessible across Asia. So how does it fit with an omnichannel strategy and how can you measure its returns?

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Aug 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia

Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.

DOOH deals target Australia, SEA, India
Jul 16, 2019
Staff Reporters

DOOH deals target Australia, SEA, India

TECH TALK: Rubicon Project and GroupM announce digital out-of-home partnerships covering Australia, Philippines and India.

