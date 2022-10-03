digital out of home
Google enters DOOH space: What does this mean for marketers?
Not content with being a leading player in the online advertising market, Google has announced they are entering the OOH market too. But is this a welcome move by the tech giant?
Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns
Digital out-of-home media buying is becoming more common and accessible across Asia. So how does it fit with an omnichannel strategy and how can you measure its returns?
Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.
DOOH deals target Australia, SEA, India
TECH TALK: Rubicon Project and GroupM announce digital out-of-home partnerships covering Australia, Philippines and India.
