Adidas taps Su Yiming and DHL’s back in fashion: China collabs of the week
The shared motivation of this week’s most notable Chinese brand collaborations is to reach Generation Z: whether that’s through media publications they follow — such as streetwear title Aykes working with Asics — or via their favorite music artists.
Local couriers stand up to global players
FedEx dominates regionally, but not in the biggest individual markets.
Creating 'insanely' customer-centric culture at DHL
The majority of APAC business continue to ignore customer service, at their peril. Patricia Tan, senior vice president for customer service at DHL Express, shares some of the strategies her company uses to build a truly customer-centric culture.
Manchester United scores well with Asian fans
ASIA-PACIFIC - The 135-year-old English football club Manchester United has built an very emotional bonding with its fans. Inside the Old Trafford Stadium hangs a flag that says “United, kids, wife in that order", depicting where the fans' priorities lie. Many Asian fans, who've never been to Britain, share the same passion. Why?
DHL marketer at your service
THE FACE BEHIND THE BRAND: Yung Chiun Ooi relishes the intellectual challenges of marketing a B2B logistics firm.
SMG appoints Alfred Cheng as regional director, replacing Doris Kuok
ASIA-PACIFIC - Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG) has appointed Alfred Cheng as regional director in Hong Kong following the resignation of Doris Kuok in May.
