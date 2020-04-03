destination marketing

Travel marketing under COVID-19: Is there any point?
Apr 3, 2020
Matthew Keegan

Travel marketing under COVID-19: Is there any point?

We speak to travel marketers in the region about their approach during this period of no-travel and whether or not it's valuable to continue marketing.

Australia’s biggest marketing challenge: reviving its international image
Jan 20, 2020
Natalie Mortimer

Australia’s biggest marketing challenge: reviving its international image

As Australia’s Prime Minister announces a $76 million recovery package in response to this summer's bushfires, how can marketers now salvage the country’s image as a holiday destination?

Japan is about more than the famous cities, JNTO says
Aug 28, 2018
David Blecken

Japan is about more than the famous cities, JNTO says

New work encourages visitors to spend time in less known parts of the country as inbound numbers continue to surge.

Destinations reach out to digital audiences
May 10, 2018
Helen Roxburgh

Destinations reach out to digital audiences

Tourism boards are using social media to show off their event-holding potential and attract delegates.

Appeal beyond mascots: A Tokyo creative’s perspective on marketing Japan's rural destinations
Dec 18, 2015
David Blecken

Appeal beyond mascots: A Tokyo creative’s perspective on marketing Japan's rural destinations

One of the most original campaigns of the year, as far as we were concerned, was not for a product, but for a place: Saga City in Japan. Featuring an ‘alien fish’ as its star, it was far from your typical tourist promotion. We asked the man behind this and other destination branding initiatives, Masato Mitsudera, for his views on how to re-energise a sector that often fails to fulfill its creative potential.

Hawai'i Tourism Authority selects key Asia-Pacific marketing partners
Oct 20, 2011
Paul Howell

Hawai'i Tourism Authority selects key Asia-Pacific marketing partners

ASIA-PACIFIC - The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has retained two of its three key marketing partners in this region, as air-traffic from Asia to the US' "Aloha state" looks set to increase significantly. But change is afoot in the vital Japan market.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia