destination marketing
Travel marketing under COVID-19: Is there any point?
We speak to travel marketers in the region about their approach during this period of no-travel and whether or not it's valuable to continue marketing.
Australia’s biggest marketing challenge: reviving its international image
As Australia’s Prime Minister announces a $76 million recovery package in response to this summer's bushfires, how can marketers now salvage the country’s image as a holiday destination?
Japan is about more than the famous cities, JNTO says
New work encourages visitors to spend time in less known parts of the country as inbound numbers continue to surge.
Destinations reach out to digital audiences
Tourism boards are using social media to show off their event-holding potential and attract delegates.
Appeal beyond mascots: A Tokyo creative’s perspective on marketing Japan's rural destinations
One of the most original campaigns of the year, as far as we were concerned, was not for a product, but for a place: Saga City in Japan. Featuring an ‘alien fish’ as its star, it was far from your typical tourist promotion. We asked the man behind this and other destination branding initiatives, Masato Mitsudera, for his views on how to re-energise a sector that often fails to fulfill its creative potential.
Hawai'i Tourism Authority selects key Asia-Pacific marketing partners
ASIA-PACIFIC - The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has retained two of its three key marketing partners in this region, as air-traffic from Asia to the US' "Aloha state" looks set to increase significantly. But change is afoot in the vital Japan market.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins