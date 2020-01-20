Natalie Mortimer

Australia’s biggest marketing challenge: reviving its international image
Marketing
Jan 20, 2020
Australia’s biggest marketing challenge: reviving ...

As Australia’s Prime Minister announces a $76 million recovery package in response to this summer's bushfires, how can marketers now salvage the country’s image as a holiday destination?

How a media planner's job has changed in a decade
Front and Centre
Dec 18, 2019
How a media planner's job has changed in a decade

Three media planners in Australia tell Campaign they're more responsive, contributing more to business outcomes than at the start of the 2010s.

Helping or hindering? Facebook, Google and the Australian news industry
Media
Nov 26, 2019
Helping or hindering? Facebook, Google and the ...

As the tech behemoths continue to pour millions into grants and initiatives to support the news media, is it really enough to create a business model that sustains ongoing investment in quality journalism?

