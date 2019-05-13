dentsu digital
Dentsu to merge Isobar into Dentsu Digital in Japan
The combined Dentsu Digital will start operating on July 1 with 2,000 employees.
Dentsu establishes a digital-focused media agency in Japan
Dentsu Media Runway will combine Dentsu employees and new recruits.
Dentsu overbilling controversy deepens
Irregular transactions by a performance marketing company within Dentsu's domestic operations re-emphasise the need for greater transparency in a notoriously opaque market.
What will it take for Japanese marketers to finally 'go digital'?
Online advertising may look firmly part of the marketing landscape in Japan. But in truth, it remains largely an extension of mass advertising practices. That has to change, argues Dentsu Digital's Sohei Mitani.
Why Dentsu is finally taking the digital plunge
Toshiya Ohyama, who will serve as CEO of Dentsu Digital when it launches in July, explains to Campaign Japan the thinking behind a company that has left some scratching their heads.
Dentsu Digital aims to capture Japan's growing online spend
TOKYO - Dentsu is to launch a digital marketing company for Japan to meet changing behaviour from consumers and demands from clients as online adspend in the country grows.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins