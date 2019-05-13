dentsu digital

Dentsu to merge Isobar into Dentsu Digital in Japan
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

Dentsu to merge Isobar into Dentsu Digital in Japan

The combined Dentsu Digital will start operating on July 1 with 2,000 employees.

Dentsu establishes a digital-focused media agency in Japan
May 13, 2019
David Blecken

Dentsu establishes a digital-focused media agency in Japan

Dentsu Media Runway will combine Dentsu employees and new recruits.

Dentsu overbilling controversy deepens
Sep 21, 2016
David Blecken

Dentsu overbilling controversy deepens

Irregular transactions by a performance marketing company within Dentsu's domestic operations re-emphasise the need for greater transparency in a notoriously opaque market.

What will it take for Japanese marketers to finally 'go digital'?
Aug 18, 2016
Sohei Mitani

What will it take for Japanese marketers to finally 'go digital'?

Online advertising may look firmly part of the marketing landscape in Japan. But in truth, it remains largely an extension of mass advertising practices. That has to change, argues Dentsu Digital's Sohei Mitani.

Why Dentsu is finally taking the digital plunge
Jun 20, 2016
David Blecken

Why Dentsu is finally taking the digital plunge

Toshiya Ohyama, who will serve as CEO of Dentsu Digital when it launches in July, explains to Campaign Japan the thinking behind a company that has left some scratching their heads.

Dentsu Digital aims to capture Japan's growing online spend
Apr 19, 2016
David Blecken

Dentsu Digital aims to capture Japan's growing online spend

TOKYO - Dentsu is to launch a digital marketing company for Japan to meet changing behaviour from consumers and demands from clients as online adspend in the country grows.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

2 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

3 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

4 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

5 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

6 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

7 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

8 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

9 R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day

10 IWD dos and don'ts for brands