Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia
A network spokesperson said the change, which also sees the departure of Vizeum CEO Ashley Earnshaw, is for Australia only.
Brands aren't close to gaining consumer trust on data: Research
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Consumers trust no industries to properly handle their data, expect brands' use of data to be narrow and beneficial to them, and will punish brands that allow data breaches, according to new research from Dentsu Aegis Network.
Generali launches global brand campaign after appointing Dentsu Aegis
Four agencies are supporting Italian insurer on integrated work for Campaign that will hit several regions including APAC.
Dentsu plans 7% cost reduction as it reports 0.8% drop in organic revenue
Spokesperson confirms the cost cutting does not include additional staff reductions.
Merkle's global CEO steps aside after more than 32 years
Craig Dempster, currently president of Merkle Americas, will take over as global CEO on June 1, as longtime chairman and CEO David Williams changes focus to a group CRM role.
Agency Report Card 2019: Mcgarrybowen
Nurturing a startup mentality and dedicating senior talent to every client has served this Dentsu Aegis-owned mini-network well thus far. But is Mcgarrybowen taking the necessary steps to grow beyond its boutique origins?
