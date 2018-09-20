Sony Mobile and JCDecaux Transport, along with members of Hong Kong's Kitchee football club, launched the 'Sony Xperia Soccer Station' in the Mong Kok station of the city's MTR system yesterday. The installation allows passersby to experience the 'augmented reality' camera function of the company's Xperia Z2 smartphone and take home instantly-printed photo souvenirs. Consumers can also connect their smartphones to a TV to play an onscreen version of an arcade-style grab-claw game to win the phone, coupons for smartphone purchases or limited-edition FIFA World Cup accessories.