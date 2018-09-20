de

Diamond company De Beers appoints Havas to global media account
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Diamond company De Beers appoints Havas to global media account

The appointment follows a competitive pitch.

Consistency the key behind Radisson Hotel Group’s brand overhaul
Sep 20, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Consistency the key behind Radisson Hotel Group’s brand overhaul

Realigning its hotel groups under one master brand is the first big step in creating an experience-first hospitality brand for the future, says Eric de Neef.

Dear Tech Support: How much are my 'likes' worth?
Apr 29, 2016
Tech Support

Dear Tech Support: How much are my 'likes' worth?

In the first of a regular column, Campaign's resident tech guru answers your pressing questions on all aspects of digital marketing. In association with Xaxis.

Dentsu opens Media Laboratory to explore tech in Thailand
Oct 6, 2015
Gabey Goh

Dentsu opens Media Laboratory to explore tech in Thailand

BANGKOK - Dentsu Media Thailand has announced the launch of Dentsu Media Laboratory (DM Lab), which aims to accelerate the development of new technologies to build new experiences connecting people and brands.

Sony Mobile brings AR soccer fever to Hong Kong MTR
Jun 25, 2014

Sony Mobile brings AR soccer fever to Hong Kong MTR

Sony Mobile and JCDecaux Transport, along with members of Hong Kong's Kitchee football club, launched the 'Sony Xperia Soccer Station' in the Mong Kok station of the city's MTR system yesterday. The installation allows passersby to experience the 'augmented reality' camera function of the company's Xperia Z2 smartphone and take home instantly-printed photo souvenirs. Consumers can also connect their smartphones to a TV to play an onscreen version of an arcade-style grab-claw game to win the phone, coupons for smartphone purchases or limited-edition FIFA World Cup accessories.

