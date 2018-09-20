de
Diamond company De Beers appoints Havas to global media account
The appointment follows a competitive pitch.
Consistency the key behind Radisson Hotel Group’s brand overhaul
Realigning its hotel groups under one master brand is the first big step in creating an experience-first hospitality brand for the future, says Eric de Neef.
Dear Tech Support: How much are my 'likes' worth?
In the first of a regular column, Campaign's resident tech guru answers your pressing questions on all aspects of digital marketing. In association with Xaxis.
Dentsu opens Media Laboratory to explore tech in Thailand
BANGKOK - Dentsu Media Thailand has announced the launch of Dentsu Media Laboratory (DM Lab), which aims to accelerate the development of new technologies to build new experiences connecting people and brands.
Sony Mobile brings AR soccer fever to Hong Kong MTR
Sony Mobile and JCDecaux Transport, along with members of Hong Kong's Kitchee football club, launched the 'Sony Xperia Soccer Station' in the Mong Kok station of the city's MTR system yesterday. The installation allows passersby to experience the 'augmented reality' camera function of the company's Xperia Z2 smartphone and take home instantly-printed photo souvenirs. Consumers can also connect their smartphones to a TV to play an onscreen version of an arcade-style grab-claw game to win the phone, coupons for smartphone purchases or limited-edition FIFA World Cup accessories.
