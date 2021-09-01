Diamond company De Beers appoints Havas to global media account

De Beers, the diamond company, has appointed Havas Media Group as its global media agency following a competitive pitch.

Havas already handled the media business for De Beers Jewellers, one of two company brands. This appointment extends its reach to its second brand, De Beers Forevermark, which was previously held by Mindshare. Mindshare declined to pitch.

The media business will be handled by Havas Media Group UK’s luxury international unit, which also handles Hermès, Credit Suisse and Fabergé.

The partnership will seek to clarify its communications in relation to both De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark. Havas will also support De Beers’ “Building forever” sustainability commitment with its own “Meaningful Media” sustainability marketplace, which allows brands to invest in ethical media and reach audiences with an interest in sustainability

Colby Shergalis, senior vice-president of brand marketing at De Beers, which has its headquarters in London, said: “We are hugely excited to have Havas Media Group on board with us as we transition to support De Beers’ brand transformation. We look forward to developing an integrated media strategy together to support our very exciting vision for the future of De Beers.”

Patrick Affleck, chief executive of Havas Media Group UK & Ireland, added: “This is a major win for Havas Media Group, and is testament to our strengthened international capabilities following the integration of Havas International into the UK earlier this year. We are looking forward to partnering with De Beers to make a meaningful difference as they embark on their transformation journey.”