Jun 19, 2020
Colgate to 'evolve' Darlie toothpaste brand
The company will reportedly "review and evolve" the brand, which was known as Darkie until 1989. Darlie remains popular, especially in mainland China, where its name translates as 'black person toothpaste'.
Dec 17, 2010
McCann Guangzhou creates TV campaign for Darlie Toothpaste
McCann Erickson Guangming Guangzhou has crafted a Christmas campaign for its client Darlie toothpaste, opting to talk about its freshness with a twist.
