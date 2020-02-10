dark social

How brands in Asia can capitalise on the rise of dark social
Feb 10, 2020
Matthew Keegan

With most social interaction now taking place privately in 'dark social', we look at how brands are navigating these private domains.

Have social 'likes' lost their value?
May 4, 2018
Matthew Keegan

In an ever-shifting social media landscape, we explore the current value of social interactions and how brands can use them to more effectively engage with their audiences.

Sharing is caring: Consumers who share more likely to convert
Nov 23, 2016
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Tracking and taking advantage of sharing activity is an easy and effective strategy, according to RadiumOne.

Marketing’s big misconception: Social = social networks
Nov 30, 2015
Kerry McCabe

Kerry McCabe of RadiumOne sheds some light on the power of dark social networks.

