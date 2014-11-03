dairy
Udderly brilliant: Why Gen Zers are learning about dairy farming on Minecraft
Dairy Management turns to young interns for inspiration.
Dairy products: Milking the deep pockets of Asia
SECTOR STUDY: Rising incomes and health awareness drive demand for dairy products across the region, but costs and quality concerns mean the right branding is crucial.
Fonterra turns Anchor milk from B2B product to consumer-facing brand in China
SHANGHAI - A large-scale integrated ‘We are parents too’ campaign by Tribal Worldwide has kicked off the official China launch of Fonterra's dairy brand Anchor, which the company previously supplied mainly to airlines, hotels and restaurants.
GroupM retains Yili business, UM picks up some buying duties
BEIJING - GroupM China has retained the bulk of the planning and buying business for Chinese dairy giant Yili with Universal McCann (UM) sharing a portion of the buying.
Arla Foods hands creative duties to M&C Saatchi Shanghai in China
SHANGHAI – M&C Saatchi Shanghai has won the creative business for Arla Foods in China, with an aim to build brand communication strategies for its infant milk formula in the mainland.
Selecta Fortified Milk connects emotionally with Sarah Geronimo
RFM Foods Corporation’s dairy brand Selecta Fortified Milk has signed with local pop star Sarah Geronimo to gain a strong positioning in the Filipino market.
