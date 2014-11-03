dairy

Udderly brilliant: Why Gen Zers are learning about dairy farming on Minecraft
5 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Udderly brilliant: Why Gen Zers are learning about dairy farming on Minecraft

Dairy Management turns to young interns for inspiration.

Dairy products: Milking the deep pockets of Asia
Nov 3, 2014
Li Mei Foong

Dairy products: Milking the deep pockets of Asia

SECTOR STUDY: Rising incomes and health awareness drive demand for dairy products across the region, but costs and quality concerns mean the right branding is crucial.

Fonterra turns Anchor milk from B2B product to consumer-facing brand in China
Dec 2, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Fonterra turns Anchor milk from B2B product to consumer-facing brand in China

SHANGHAI - A large-scale integrated ‘We are parents too’ campaign by Tribal Worldwide has kicked off the official China launch of Fonterra's dairy brand Anchor, which the company previously supplied mainly to airlines, hotels and restaurants.

GroupM retains Yili business, UM picks up some buying duties
Jan 6, 2011
Staff Reporters

GroupM retains Yili business, UM picks up some buying duties

BEIJING - GroupM China has retained the bulk of the planning and buying business for Chinese dairy giant Yili with Universal McCann (UM) sharing a portion of the buying.

Arla Foods hands creative duties to M&C Saatchi Shanghai in China
Oct 22, 2010
Jane Leung

Arla Foods hands creative duties to M&C Saatchi Shanghai in China

SHANGHAI – M&C Saatchi Shanghai has won the creative business for Arla Foods in China, with an aim to build brand communication strategies for its infant milk formula in the mainland.

Selecta Fortified Milk connects emotionally with Sarah Geronimo
Jul 22, 2010
Jane Leung

Selecta Fortified Milk connects emotionally with Sarah Geronimo

RFM Foods Corporation’s dairy brand Selecta Fortified Milk has signed with local pop star Sarah Geronimo to gain a strong positioning in the Filipino market.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

2 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

4 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

5 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

6 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

7 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

8 40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

9 40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company