Fraud-detection firm Human Security gets $100 million in funding
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The security specialist previously known as White Ops will use the capital to accelerate expansion into new markets and expand its headcount.

PR reaction mechanism essential for cyberattack victims
Jun 27, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Reaction time is a factor and remaining silent is not an option, according to an expert at Ernst & Young.

New China cybersecurity law impacts use of 'personal information'
May 31, 2017
Donfil Huang & Olivier Maugain

What advertisers need to know about the law that comes into force tomorrow.

Cisco employs VR to dramatise cybersecurity threats
Dec 14, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Interactive 3D demo, developed with Allison+Partners, is a first for the tech brand and an uncommon sight in the B2B marketing world.

Culture leaves many Asian companies unprepared for a cybersecurity crisis
Oct 20, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Strict adherence to hierarchy means Asian companies have been slow improve crisis planning around information-security, according to FireEye’s global comms chief.

