1 day ago
Fraud-detection firm Human Security gets $100 million in funding
The security specialist previously known as White Ops will use the capital to accelerate expansion into new markets and expand its headcount.
Jun 27, 2017
PR reaction mechanism essential for cyberattack victims
Reaction time is a factor and remaining silent is not an option, according to an expert at Ernst & Young.
May 31, 2017
New China cybersecurity law impacts use of 'personal information'
What advertisers need to know about the law that comes into force tomorrow.
Dec 14, 2016
Cisco employs VR to dramatise cybersecurity threats
Interactive 3D demo, developed with Allison+Partners, is a first for the tech brand and an uncommon sight in the B2B marketing world.
Oct 20, 2016
Culture leaves many Asian companies unprepared for a cybersecurity crisis
Strict adherence to hierarchy means Asian companies have been slow improve crisis planning around information-security, according to FireEye’s global comms chief.
